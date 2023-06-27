City council, sheriff, other races up for vote this primary day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Voters in all three north country counties have decisions to make this primary day.

Voting is from 6 AM to 9 PM. We’ll have early results at 10 PM on 7 News on Fox, and should have most results by 11 PM on 7 News Tonight on WWNY and at wwnytv.com.

In many - but by no means all - cases, the primary will settle the race, and whoever wins tonight is the overall winner.

In Watertown, a crowded field of 12 candidates for city council will be reduced to four to go on to November.

What kind of turnout can we expect? In 2019, when there was a primary for mayor as well as eight people running for council, 2,436 people voted, or 21 percent of registered voters.

In 2021, when there was no mayor’s race but seven people ran for full terns on the council and another three to finish a council member’s term, voting dropped to 1,721 voters, or 14 percent.

So far this year, in early voting, we had 258 votes cast in the city, compared to 110 in 2021.

Bottom line: we are likely to see a bigger turnout than ‘21, but not quite the turnout of ‘19.

In Lewis County, incumbent sheriff Mike Carpinelli is challenged by retired state trooper Nichole Turck in a Republican primary. If Carpinelli loses, the race is over. If Turck loses, it goes on to November, because she also has the Conservative Party line and an independent line.

In St. Lawrence County, Sean O’Brien and Rick Engle are in a Republican primary for sheriff. Because O’Brien also has a Conservative Party line and Engle an independent line, the race goes to November, regardless of tonight’s outcome.

All primaries are Republican unless otherwise noted.

Jefferson County

County legislature District 10. Incumbent Jeremiah Maxon versus Christopher Boulio. Tonight’s vote settles this race.

Black River mayor - Incumbent Francis Dishaw versus David Leonard in a rerun of 2021′s election. In that case, Dishaw won as a write-in by three votes. This year, both candidates say - according to the Watertown Times - they will run write-in campaigns if they lose tonight.

Alexandria town council - Voters pick two from four candidates. Since there are no Democrats running, the primary settles the race. Candidates are Michael Fayette, Stephen Umstead, Timothy Davidson, Dale Hunneyman.

Alexandria village trustee - Voters pick two out of three candidates - Greg MIllett, Judith Fulmer, Stephen Derrigo. This is a little complicated: if Fulmer loses, the race goes on to November, since she’s also filed as an independent. That said, Derrigo resigned from the board in March. So if Millett and Fulmer win, the race is settled.

Cape Vincent supervisor - Voters pick between current town council member Paul Aubertine and Jennifer Calhoun, This race is not entirely settled tonight, since Democrats in Cape Vincent have seven days after the primary in which to caucus and choose a candidate.

Champion town council - Voters are picking two from a field of Brian Sech, Jonathan Schell and incumbent William McMahon. This race is only settled if Sech loses. If Schell loses, he goes to November as an independent candidate, and if McMahon loses, he goes to November as the Conservative Party candidate.

Henderson town council - Voters are picking two from a crowded field - Corey Morris, David Poulin, incumbent Carol Hall, Lindsay Witmer, and incumbent Bryan Flagg. How and where development will be allowed has been the main issue for months. Poulin has also filed as an independent, and there is a Democrat in the race, Robert Whiteman, so this goes to November.

Henderson highway superintendent - Incumbent Stanley Hall versus Robin Morris. The primary settles this race.

Pamelia town council - Voters are picking two from a field of three candidates. The primary settles the election. Samantha Eves, incumbent Lisa Brenon and Susan Greenwood are the candidates.

Rutland town supervisor - The primary settles the race. Candidates are Logan Eddy and Joseph Sawyer.

Rutland town clerk - The primary settles the race. Candidates are incumbent Samantha Sawyer and Samantha Harter.

Worth highway superintendent - Incumbent Elizabeth Aubin versus Mark Macklen. If Aubin wins, the race is settled. If she loses, it goes to November because she also has an independent line.

Lewis County

District Attorney - There’s a Conservative Party primary between incumbent Democrat Leanne Moser and Republican Jeffery Tomkins. This race goes to November; essentially, the two candidates are competing for a “second line” on the ballot.

County Legislature District 2 - Thomas Kalamas versus incumbent Lisa Virkler. They both have independent lines, so this race goes on to November.

County Legislature District 3 - Patrick Mahar versus incumbent Jessica Moser. Moser also has the Conservative Party line, so this race only goes to November if Mahar wins.

County Legislature District 4 - Barry Lyndaker versus incumbent Ian Gilbert. Lyndaker has an independent line so this race goes to November in any event.

County Legislature District 5 - Vincent Nortz versus incumbent Richard Chartrand. Chartrand also has the Conservative line and an independent line. Nortz also has an independent line. So this race goes to November.

County Legislature District 6 - Steven Stogsdill versus incumbent Andrea Moroughan. Moroughan also has the Conservative line. Stogsdill has an independent line. So this race goes to November regardless of the primary’s outcome and Paul Sanford, ex-legislator, will be running as well. He’s a Democrat, so this will be a three person race.

Croghan town clerk - Chelsea Cowan versus Megan Simpson, the incumbent. Simpson also has the Conservative line. Cowan has also filed as an independent. So this race goes to November in any event.

Croghan town justice - voters pick two from a field of three candidates, incumbent Carol Monnat, Donald Neddo and Jared Zehr. Neddo also has the Democratic and Conservative lines. So this race is settled if Neddo and any other candidate wins. If Neddo loses, it would go to November, since he still has the other lines to run on.

Croghan highway superintendent - A three person primary to replace the incumbent, who is not running again. Candidates are Michael Hoch, Kevin Zehr and John Simpson. The primary settles the race.

Diana town justice - Aaron Ellman versus Jereme Paterson. The primary settles this race.

Lewis town justice - Incumbent William Currier versus Louis Chapman. Currier also has an independent line, so if he loses, this race goes on to November.

Lewis town highway superintendent - John Race versus Dave Marmon. The primary settles this race.

Lyonsdale town council - Voters are picking two, out of a field of three candidates: Megan Krokowski, Nancy O’Brien-Dailey. incumbent, and Kathleen O’Brien-Carreon, also an incumbent. The primary settles this race.

Lowville town justice - Incumbent Franz Philippe versus Amanda Eaves. The primary settles this race.

St. Lawrence County

Louisville town supervisor - Incumbent supervisor Larry Legault in the north country’s only Democratic primary, against challenger Roy Beshaw. Both men have independent lines as well, so regardless of tonight’s outcome, this race goes to November.

DePeyster town highway superintendent - Incumbent Robert Chambers versus Charles Louks. Louks also has the Democratic line, so regardless of the primary results, the race goes to November.

Edwards town council - Voters pick two from a field of three - incumbent Jan Lennox, Michaele Webb, and Michele Robillard, also an incumbent. Remember: this is a Republican primary. Democrats in Edwards have until July 27 to meet and pick candidates, so in theory, at least, this race could go to November.

Hammond town council - Voters pick two from a field of three: Tyler Bass, Heather Hollister and incumbent Ted Elk. The primary settles this race.

