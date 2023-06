WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Route 12 in the town of Watertown is closed because of a crash Tuesday morning.

The highway is closed in both directions between Gotham Street Road and County Route 67.

Details are not available, but initial reports indicate the crash was caused by a car hitting a utility pole.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m.

