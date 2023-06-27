Dennis Wayne O’Dett, 70, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Dennis Wayne O’Dett, 70, of Jackson Lane, died peacefully on June 26, 2023, at his home under...
Dennis Wayne O’Dett, 70, of Jackson Lane, died peacefully on June 26, 2023, at his home under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Lewis County.(Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dennis Wayne O’Dett, 70, of Jackson Lane, died peacefully on June 26, 2023, at his home under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Lewis County.

He was born on May 31, 1953, to the late Clarence Silas & Edith Alice (Buck) O’Dett in Carthage, New York. He attended Carthage Central School.

Dennis was a Boiler Operator for the Fort James Paper Mill. He married Marcella Jean Elliott on March 14, 2003, in Carthage, NY.

He is survived by his wife, Marcella, Carthage, his children, Rebecca (Andrew) Youngs of Middletown, OH; Shannon (Jefferey) Cross of Fort Mitchell AL; Laurie (Jacob) O’Dett-Bowden of Carthage NY; Ian ( Lena) O’Dett of Arlington VA; Ira ( Nichole) O’Dett of Carthage NY; David ( Mary) Windover of Glenfield NY; Kyle O’Dett of Carthage NY; Kaleb ( Lucinda) O’Dett of London KY; and Sara O’Dett of Carthage NY, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Dennis enjoyed hunting, camping, laughing (he had a great sense of humor), collecting knives, and spending time with his family. He would go out of his way to help anyone.

He was recently baptized by the Calvary Assembly of God in Carthage, NY.

A Memorial Service will be held on July 7, 2023, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home, with Pastor, Michael Ewing, officiating. The burial will be held privately by his family.

Donations in his memory can be made to the NRA 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, Virginia, 22030, or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Mr. O’Dett’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
No names, no cause released in fatal fire in Massena
Candles
Ivan A. LaRue, 56, of Hammond
Candles
Lynden Lee “Larry” Larrow, formerly of Massena
Nichole Kennedy
Kennedy says Ogdensburg in ‘demise’ under current mayor

Obituaries

Volunteers are trying to make South Sandy Creek more resilient by increasing biodiversity.
Volunteers work to make creek more resilient against invasive species
Caleb Widrick
State police find missing Jefferson County man
WWNY
Frederic Remington Art Museum to celebrate 100th anniversary
WWNY
WWNY Frederic Remington Art Museum to celebrate 100th anniversary
Excelsior Scholarship at JCC
Excelsior Scholarships at JCC
Adams Revitalization Summer Concert Series
Adams summer concert series starts next week