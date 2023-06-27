Dennis Wayne O’Dett, 70, of Carthage

Dennis Wayne O’Dett, 70, of Jackson Lane, died peacefully on June 26, 2023, at his home under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Lewis County. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dennis Wayne O’Dett, 70, of Jackson Lane, died peacefully on June 26, 2023, at his home under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Lewis County.

He was born on May 31, 1953, to the late Clarence Silas & Edith Alice (Buck) O’Dett in Carthage, New York. He attended Carthage Central School.

Dennis was a Boiler Operator for the Fort James Paper Mill. He married Marcella Jean Elliott on March 14, 2003, in Carthage, NY.

He is survived by his wife, Marcella, Carthage, his children, Rebecca (Andrew) Youngs of Middletown, OH; Shannon (Jefferey) Cross of Fort Mitchell AL; Laurie (Jacob) O’Dett-Bowden of Carthage NY; Ian ( Lena) O’Dett of Arlington VA; Ira ( Nichole) O’Dett of Carthage NY; David ( Mary) Windover of Glenfield NY; Kyle O’Dett of Carthage NY; Kaleb ( Lucinda) O’Dett of London KY; and Sara O’Dett of Carthage NY, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Dennis enjoyed hunting, camping, laughing (he had a great sense of humor), collecting knives, and spending time with his family. He would go out of his way to help anyone.

He was recently baptized by the Calvary Assembly of God in Carthage, NY.

A Memorial Service will be held on July 7, 2023, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home, with Pastor, Michael Ewing, officiating. The burial will be held privately by his family.

Donations in his memory can be made to the NRA 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, Virginia, 22030, or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Mr. O’Dett’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

