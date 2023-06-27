Excelsior Scholarships at JCC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The deadline for Excelsior Scholarship applications is August 31.

Andrea McGrath is an education coordinator with Enrollment Services at Jefferson Community College. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Households with incomes up to $125,000 are eligible for the scholarship, which allows students to attend SUNY or CUNY schools tuition free.

The amount a student receives depends on what other financial aid they receive.

The scholarship is for students who are getting a associate’s degree in two years straight or a beachelor’s degree in four.

For more information, call 315-786-2437, email financialservices@sunyjefferson.edu, or visit sunyjefferson.edu.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.