Frederic Remington Art Museum to celebrate 100th anniversary

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Frederic Remington Art Museum will kick off its 100th anniversary with a Centennial Celebration next month.

Interim Director Mimi VanDeusen and Museum Board President Amy Wright appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above.

The celebration will be held on Friday, July 14 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the museum at 303 Washington Street in Ogdensburg.

The party will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Remington Art Memorial, now the Frederic Remington Art Museum.

The event includes music, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased by calling 315-393-2425 or visiting fredericremington.org.

