Jacquelyn (Jackie) Mosher, 89, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jacquelyn (Jackie) Mosher, 89, of 34638 Schwendy Dr., Carthage passed away June 26, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident.

Born on July 31, 1933, in Elmira, NY, daughter of Theus F. Dickerson and Madeline (Wicks) Dickerson, she graduated from Southside High School in Elmira, NY.

Jackie married Wayne Mosher Sr. on December 20, 1952, at the Pennsylvania Avenue Methodist Church in Southport NY. The couple resided in Potsdam, Hannawa Falls, and Oswego, NY while her husband worked for Niagara Mohawk until his retirement in 1989 as Assistant to the Superintendent at Nine Mile Point Nuclear Plant in Oswego. Jackie was a homemaker, a professional seamstress for Alma Foundation in Oswego for many years and a housekeeper at SUNY Oswego until she retired. Upon retiring, she and her husband moved to Zephyrhills, Fl for 17 years, returning north to West Carthage in 2007 and to Pleasant Lake in 2013 to live closer to their son and daughter-in-law. Wayne Passed away in May 2021.

Jackie was a member of several area quilt guilds, and she was an avid crafter. She had a beautiful singing voice, loved to read and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Among her survivors are, a son, Wayne A. Mosher Jr., Oswego, son and daughter-in law, Daniel L. (Sandra L.) Mosher, Carthage, a daughter and son-in-law, Melinda A (Samuel) Vivlemore, Oswego, seven grandchildren, Ryan (Kindra) Mosher, Erin (Jay) Wiley, Lyndsie (Ken) Jones, Richard (Venita) Mosher, Eric Mosher, Amanda (Michael) Kaine, Kara Swindells, 15 great grandchildren, Breana, Ryan, Alec, Nick, Scott, Arianna, Leo, Elliott, Gracie, Ethan, Lavender, Finley, Oden, Olive, and Ivan, a sister, Susan Barr, Tampa, FL and many nieces and nephews. Jackie was pre-deceased by her parents, two brothers, her husband of 69 years, Wayne Sr. and daughter-in- law Kelly Mosher.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00-3:00 PM on Monday, July 3, 2023 at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at Hillside Cemetery in Champion, NY. And attendees are invited to a reception at Champion/West Carthage Firehall after the burial.

