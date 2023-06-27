Jefferson County reports 12 overdose deaths so far this year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Twelve people have died from drug overdoses in Jefferson County since the beginning of the year.

Jefferson County Public Health Service says the deaths include:

1 in January

1 in February

4 in March

3 in April

3 in May

Officials say 10 of the confirmed deaths are due to opioids. Nine of those deaths are specifically blamed on fentanyl.

The county saw 8 overdose deaths at this same time last year. In all of 2022, 25 people died from drug overdoses.

On Tuesday, the county says it experienced 4 overdoses within a 24-hour period from heroin mixed with fentanyl. The people all survived.

Officials warn people that using drugs like marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and xylazine is unsafe - that any drug could contain lethal amounts of fentanyl or xylazine.

