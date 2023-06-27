Jefferson County reports 12 overdose deaths so far this year

Drug overdoses
Drug overdoses(MGN, Robert Bejil / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Twelve people have died from drug overdoses in Jefferson County since the beginning of the year.

Jefferson County Public Health Service says the deaths include:

  • 1 in January
  • 1 in February
  • 4 in March
  • 3 in April
  • 3 in May

Officials say 10 of the confirmed deaths are due to opioids. Nine of those deaths are specifically blamed on fentanyl.

The county saw 8 overdose deaths at this same time last year. In all of 2022, 25 people died from drug overdoses.

On Tuesday, the county says it experienced 4 overdoses within a 24-hour period from heroin mixed with fentanyl. The people all survived.

Officials warn people that using drugs like marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and xylazine is unsafe - that any drug could contain lethal amounts of fentanyl or xylazine.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
Police chief: 3 dead in early morning Massena blaze
Road closed
Crash closes State Route 12
Allyson Stephenson, the self-proclaimed "crazy cemetery lady," cleans headstones at Denmark's...
‘Crazy cemetery lady’ improves gravesites stone by stone
Village of Lowville Police Department
Lowville police chief set to retire
Fire Truck
Faulty electrical panel catches fire, causes minor damage

Latest News

Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
No names, no cause released in fatal fire in Massena
Nichole Kennedy
Kennedy says Ogdensburg in ‘demise’ under current mayor
Volunteers are trying to make South Sandy Creek more resilient by increasing biodiversity.
Volunteers work to make creek more resilient against invasive species
Caleb Widrick
State police find missing Jefferson County man