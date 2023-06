DRYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Lynden Lee “Larry” Larrow, formerly of Massena, passed away after a brief illness at SUNY Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse, NY on Sunday June 25, 2023. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena, and are incomplete at this time.

