Ogdensburg council approves spending to tear down cheese plant

Old cheese plant in Ogdensburg
Old cheese plant in Ogdensburg(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg city council approved funding Monday night to tear down an abandoned cheese plant in the city.

Councilors voted 6 to 0 to borrow the needed funds.

The cost of demolition and abatement at 30 Main Street is estimated at about $2.3 million.

The city will be reimbursed for much of that cost through the Restore NY program.

The grant will cover as much as 90% of the project with a cap of $1.8 million.

City officials want to see that area — the marina district — revitalized.

“This property in its current state of decay is a massive impediment to new development in that area,” acting city manager Andrea Smith said, “so I am looking forward to working with council and the community to get the building down, address any contamination that we find, and then get this site ready for redevelopment.”>

Smith says city engineers hope it can be torn down by the end of the year.

