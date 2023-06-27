Rapids fall to Blue Sox; JCC golfer earns All-America status

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids hosted the Utica Blue Sox in Perfect Game Collegiate League baseball on Monday.

- Bottom of the first: It’s 1-0 Blue Sox when David McCann says “bye, bye” to the baseball with a solo shot to left. The opposite way dinger tying the game at 1.

- Jared Duquette was on the mound for the Rapids.

- The Blue Sox would take a 2-1 lead on a wild pitch in the top of the third.

Utica went on to beat Watertown in a game shortened to seven innings because of the weather.

Final score: Blue Sox 7, Rapids 4.

Nate Heller and Dan O’Connell represented Jefferson Community College golf at the recent national junior college Division III tournament in Jamestown.

For Heller, it turned out to be a great showing. The talented golfer finished 11th overall and earned All-America status for his effort.

Even though he performed as well as he did, he says he thinks he could have done even better at the event.

“I was pretty happy with that,” he said. I mean, I left a lot out there still. But like I said, that’s golf and I mean you can’t win everything. I played all right, but it is what it is. And I mean I can only go up from there.”

“I just think his work ethic, his attention to detail,” coach Joe Vaadi said. “I’ve never seen a kid that’s so focused before on the duty at hand. He’s really good at shutting things out and I think you have to be able to shut things out to be a great golfer.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.