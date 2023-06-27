Rapids fall to Blue Sox; JCC golfer earns All-America status

Rapids fall to Blue Sox; JCC golfer earns All-America status
By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids hosted the Utica Blue Sox in Perfect Game Collegiate League baseball on Monday.

- Bottom of the first: It’s 1-0 Blue Sox when David McCann says “bye, bye” to the baseball with a solo shot to left. The opposite way dinger tying the game at 1.

- Jared Duquette was on the mound for the Rapids.

- The Blue Sox would take a 2-1 lead on a wild pitch in the top of the third.

Utica went on to beat Watertown in a game shortened to seven innings because of the weather.

Final score: Blue Sox 7, Rapids 4.

Nate Heller and Dan O’Connell represented Jefferson Community College golf at the recent national junior college Division III tournament in Jamestown.

For Heller, it turned out to be a great showing. The talented golfer finished 11th overall and earned All-America status for his effort.

Even though he performed as well as he did, he says he thinks he could have done even better at the event.

“I was pretty happy with that,” he said. I mean, I left a lot out there still. But like I said, that’s golf and I mean you can’t win everything. I played all right, but it is what it is. And I mean I can only go up from there.”

“I just think his work ethic, his attention to detail,” coach Joe Vaadi said. “I’ve never seen a kid that’s so focused before on the duty at hand. He’s really good at shutting things out and I think you have to be able to shut things out to be a great golfer.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
Police chief: 3 dead in early morning Massena blaze
Allyson Stephenson, the self-proclaimed "crazy cemetery lady," cleans headstones at Denmark's...
‘Crazy cemetery lady’ improves gravesites stone by stone
Village of Lowville Police Department
Lowville police chief set to retire
Fire Truck
Faulty electrical panel catches fire, causes minor damage
The Farm & Home Blue Seal feed store at Murrock Circle in the town of Pamelia has moved.
Feed store moves after outgrowing location

Latest News

Rapids fall to Blue Sox; JCC golfer earns All-America status
Watertown Rapids baseball game postponed due to rain Sunday
Sunday Sports: Watertown Rapids postponed, Basketball camps upcoming
SUNDAY SPORTS
The 2023 girls high school lacrosse season ended a few weeks ago, but the honors continue to...
Saturday Sports: High School lacrosse honors, Watertown Red and Black football and Rapids baseball