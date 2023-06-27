Scattered showers later today

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be hot and humid again today.

There was a breeze early that made it feel more comfortable than Monday morning.

We’ll have another round of scattered afternoon and evening showers. Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are possible.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Rain is likely on Wednesday. A cold front will move through in the afternoon, knocking back both temperatures and humidity. Highs will be around 70.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80.

There’s a 50% chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday. It will be partly sunny and in the low 80s on Saturday.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be around 80.

