State police find missing Jefferson County man

Caleb Widrick
Caleb Widrick(State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police say they have found 32-year-old Caleb Widrick and that he’s okay.

They did not say where Widrick had been located.

Less than two hours earlier, police asked the public for help in finding him.

They said he was reported missing by family and friends after his motorcycle was located unattended in a U-turn off Interstate 81 in the Watertown Center area.

