Tomorrow’s Health: uterine cancer, taking meds with depression & the child tax credit

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Black women are at a greater risk for some cancers, and depression can impact how often you take medicines.

Uterine cancer in Black women

Black women are at a greater risk for developing a type of aggressive uterine cancer known as endometrial cancer.

A survey of 34,000 women published in the journal Cancer shows black women in America were 2.6 times more likely than white women to have advanced non-endometrioid cancer.

The study suggests social factors play a role in the disparity, and not just genetics.

Taking meds with depression

Patients suffering from depression are less likely to take their required heart medications.

A study presented to the European Society of Cardiology found one in five patients with implanted defibrillators suffered from depression and anxiety, and those patients were taking their medications less often.

Researchers say the study shows the importance of treating mental health issues when implanting defibrillators.

Child tax credit

The child tax credit helped improve the health and nutrition of both children and adults, according to researchers at UCLA who studied the program.

The policy, which expired in 2021, provided thousands of dollars to low-income families with children.

Doctors say under the plan, more than 1 million adults reported better health and nearly 700,000 households reported greater food security.

Currently, one in six families with children in the U.S. lives in poverty.

