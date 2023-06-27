Volunteers work to make creek more resilient against invasive species

Volunteers are trying to make South Sandy Creek more resilient by increasing biodiversity.
Volunteers are trying to make South Sandy Creek more resilient by increasing biodiversity.(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - We hear a lot about invasive plant species choking local waterways and taking over land. There’s a group working to help one of those areas bounce back from the damage caused by those species.

Volunteers are trying to make South Sandy Creek more resilient by increasing biodiversity. They’re part of the St. Lawrence-Eastern Lake Ontario (SLELO) Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management.

The first thing is the control or removal of invasive species. Then the volunteers plant native species.

“Now that we have been working through the treatments, we are in the process of restoring the native biodiversity at this site,” said Brittney Rogers, SLELO PRISM aquatic restoration.

In just a few days, the team introduced 6,000 plants, including 25 different native species to the region.

“We are hoping to increase species richness and biodiversity to help create a more resilient ecosystem, to help guard against further invasive species,” said Rogers.

Some of the invasive species in South Sandy Creek include the Japanese knotweed and goutweed. Those with SLELO say it’s important to restore community-loved places.

“This is actually a really popular boat launch. I’ve been seeing people coming in and out all day, paddling enjoying the area, so it is really important to protect this area so we can do the things we love,” said Megan Pistolese-Shaw, SLELO PRISM coordinator.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
Police chief: 3 dead in early morning Massena blaze
Allyson Stephenson, the self-proclaimed "crazy cemetery lady," cleans headstones at Denmark's...
‘Crazy cemetery lady’ improves gravesites stone by stone
Village of Lowville Police Department
Lowville police chief set to retire
Fire Truck
Faulty electrical panel catches fire, causes minor damage
The Farm & Home Blue Seal feed store at Murrock Circle in the town of Pamelia has moved.
Feed store moves after outgrowing location

Latest News

Caleb Widrick
State police find missing Jefferson County man
WWNY
Frederic Remington Art Museum to celebrate 100th anniversary
WWNY
WWNY Frederic Remington Art Museum to celebrate 100th anniversary
Excelsior Scholarship at JCC
Excelsior Scholarships at JCC