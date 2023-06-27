Waddington names new town supervisor

Town of Waddington
Town of Waddington(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - The town of Waddington has a new supervisor.

At a special meeting last Monday, the town board appointed Deputy Supervisor Travis McKnight as the next town supervisor.

That’s according to a release from Alex Hammond, who is stepping down as supervisor on June 30 to take a job with the National Guard.

McKnight will take over on July 1.

He’s been on the board for more than a decade and has served as acting supervisor in the past, including times when Hammond was deployed with the National Guard.

