Waddington names new town supervisor
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - The town of Waddington has a new supervisor.
At a special meeting last Monday, the town board appointed Deputy Supervisor Travis McKnight as the next town supervisor.
That’s according to a release from Alex Hammond, who is stepping down as supervisor on June 30 to take a job with the National Guard.
McKnight will take over on July 1.
He’s been on the board for more than a decade and has served as acting supervisor in the past, including times when Hammond was deployed with the National Guard.
