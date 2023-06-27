Watertown City Council race brings voters to polls this Primary Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Primary Day. Thousands of people are casting their ballots across the north country.

Watertown residents have a dozen city council candidates to choose from, including write-ins.

Though many voters say they vote in every election, they say a few decisions made on council this past year brought them to the polls Tuesday.

“We feel if we don’t vote, we can’t complain. We can’t voice an opinion that’s positive or negative, and it’s important to make your voice heard in your community, especially,” said voter Debra Wojcicki.

Debra and Michael Wojcicki vote every year, but Michael hasn’t forgotten about a city council meeting he went to last December.

“The citizens of Watertown were actually shut down from discussing the golf course purchase before that vote was done,” he said.

With twelve candidates to choose from, including write-ins, Fred Lothrop had a few priorities on his mind while casting his ballot.

“Water supply, infrastructure, there’s the hydroelectric project that’s been neglected and ignored for many years now,” he said.

Lifelong Watertown resident Nancy Spinner says she has kept up with a few controversial votes on city council, like the $3.4 million golf club purchase and Flynn pool repairs.

“Everybody has their own opinion. I mean, we’re talking a lot of money and that’s what we’re trying to decide today,” she said.

Meanwhile, over at Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station and Midtown Towers, a city-provided CitiBus shuttled people to the polls.

The Jefferson County Board of Elections paused the polling places at those two locations for this election.

Two people at Midtown Towers used the shuttle this morning. None at the fire station.

Those who live at the apartments say they were given late notice and weren’t aware they had to pay a fee for the ride.

Out of the 12 candidates, the four with the highest number of votes will be on the ballot in November.

The polls close at 9 p.m.

