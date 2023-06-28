2 people used Watertown’s special bus for Primary Day

Watertown residents hardly utilized a bus that was meant to take some people to the polls on...
Watertown residents hardly utilized a bus that was meant to take some people to the polls on Primary Day.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown residents hardly utilized a bus that was meant to take some people to the polls on Primary Day.

In an attempt to be more efficient, the Jefferson County Board of Elections paused two polling sites: Midtown Towers, and the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station on Massey Street.

To help people vote at their new polling place, the city used a CitiBus to offer rides at certain hours for $1.50.

Two people used the bus.

“You’re reinforcing the point that we were making that this is an under-utilized poll site and there’s no point in keeping open a poll site for it to go to no use when that money could be better spent putting personnel or...putting people towards the other poll site,” said Republican Elections Commissioner Jude Seymour.

The expense to the city was gas and paying a bus driver for five hours.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Widrick
State police find missing Jefferson County man
Road closed
Crash closes State Route 12
Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
Police chief: 3 dead in early morning Massena blaze
Rick Engle and Sean O'Brien
Engle wins GOP primary for St. Lawrence County sheriff
Robert Kimball, Ben Shoen, Leonard Spaziani, and Timothy Babcock
Kimball, Shoen, Spaziani & Babcock take top spots for Watertown City Council, Hickey out

Latest News

Robert Kimball, Ben Shoen, Leonard Spaziani, and Timothy Babcock
What other Watertown City Council members think about primary results
Watertown's community theater groups are vying for a dedicated venue since their go-to is...
Community theater groups in search of new venue
Canada wildfires
Canada’s wildfires cause local air quality to worsen
The old Greyhound bus station on State Street in Watertown has been torn down to make way for a...
Old building razed to make way for new Taco Bell