2 people used Watertown’s special bus for Primary Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown residents hardly utilized a bus that was meant to take some people to the polls on Primary Day.

In an attempt to be more efficient, the Jefferson County Board of Elections paused two polling sites: Midtown Towers, and the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station on Massey Street.

To help people vote at their new polling place, the city used a CitiBus to offer rides at certain hours for $1.50.

Two people used the bus.

“You’re reinforcing the point that we were making that this is an under-utilized poll site and there’s no point in keeping open a poll site for it to go to no use when that money could be better spent putting personnel or...putting people towards the other poll site,” said Republican Elections Commissioner Jude Seymour.

The expense to the city was gas and paying a bus driver for five hours.

