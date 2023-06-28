Air quality warning in effect for some

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A cold front will move through later today.

That means the humidity will be knocked down and temperatures will be on the cool side.

In the meantime, there’s an air quality warning in effect until midnight for Jefferson County because of smoke from Canadian wildfires. That warning covers an area that stretches into parts of central and western New York.

It will be mostly cloudy in the north country with rain here and there, mainly in the afternoon.

Temperatures that started in the 60s won’t climb much and could reach 70 in some places.

You won’t need the air conditioner tonight. We’ll have clearing skies and lows in the 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Humidity builds back in the foe weekend.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of afternoon rain. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be around 80

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Monday and Tuesday. There’s a small chance of rain each day and highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

