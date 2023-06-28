Antwane O. Wallace Jr., 19, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Antwane O. Wallace Jr., 19, of Sterling Street, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Calling hours will be held from 12-3pm on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 3pm.

Antwane was born on August 11, 2003, the son of Trudy (Morse) Wallace and Antwane Wallace Sr. He was a 2021 graduate of Watertown High School and was the current manager of McDonalds on State Street.

He loved playing video games and was an avid sportsman. He was a talented football player and enjoyed watching sports including basketball, WWE, and wrestling in general.

Survivors include his father, Antwane Wallace Sr. of Watertown and his mother, Trudy Wallace of Watertown; his significant other, Brianna J. Stoner of Henderson; four siblings, Montana R. Wallace, Marcus D. Castine, Antasia M. Wallace, and Karter R. Walker; paternal grandparents, Lorraine Jones of Florida and Derick Wallace of South Carolina; maternal grandparents, Tony & Laura Morse of Sackets Harbor; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, including his best friend, Jaquan Allen.

Memorial donations in Antwane’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

