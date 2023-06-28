Canada’s wildfires cause local air quality to worsen

Canada wildfires
Canada wildfires(MGN, Alberta Wildfire)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Smoke from Canada is back in the north country and causing air quality to worsen.

According to AirNow.gov, the air quality Wednesday is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in much of the north country.

However, it hasn’t reached the same levels of danger caused by smoke earlier this month.

Some New York State Forest Rangers recently went to Canada to help battle the wildfires.

Now that they’re home, one of them says the satisfaction of helping others is what kept him fighting.

“We raise our hands because it feels good to help other people. It feels good to work hard. Gives you purpose and meaning,” said Forest Ranger Chester Lunt.

Howard Thomes, a forest ranger who works in Jefferson and Lewis counties, is also home after fighting wildfires in Quebec.

The state has issued air quality health advisories for Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

