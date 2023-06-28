County officials consider 4-year Legislature terms

Jefferson County legislator terms
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is taking a look at extending office terms for legislators.

The Legislature’s finance and rules committee passed a resolution Tuesday night to amend the current law, which calls for two-year terms in office for legislators.

Legislators say they are looking to get a public vote on the proposition.

District 9 Legislator Patrick Jareo says a four-year term meshes better with other local government’s customs.

Jareo says it is beneficial for legislators by giving them more time to work.

“The benefit of a four-year term, first of all, there’s a continuity and leadership and experience that helps the board,” Jareo said.

If it passes, the first four-year term will be in 2025.

