Dream Fest Concert to benefit retreat for pediatric cancer patients

Dream Fest Concert
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A concert this weekend will benefit a retreat in the Canton and Potsdam area for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

Jerry Manor was on 7 News This Morning to talk about it. You can watch his interview in the video above.

The outdoor concert will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, at the Lodge at Dreaming Tree Ranch, 185 Wilkinson Road, Potsdam.

The featured performer is up-and-coming country artist the Steven Cali Band.

The concert benefits the Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation. It’s named for Samantha Curtis, who died of cancer at 18 years old and was heavily involved in raising money to fight cancer. Her parents founded the Lodge at Dreaming Tree Ranch in her memory.

Tickets are $22 and can be purchased at Helpsamikickcancer.org

Latest News

