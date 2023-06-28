Engle takes lead in GOP primary for St. Lawrence County sheriff

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Republicans are deciding which candidate for St. Lawrence County Sheriff will be on the GOP ballot.

Richard Engle is leading Sean O’Brien in the primary.

Both men work in the sheriff’s office.

Engle is a detective and O’Brien is the undersheriff.

Both candidates will be on the ballot in November’s general election.

O’Brien will run on the Conservative line while Engle plans to run as an independent under the party name of The People’s Choice.

