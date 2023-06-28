Engle takes lead in GOP primary for St. Lawrence County sheriff

Rick Engle and Sean O'Brien
Rick Engle and Sean O'Brien(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Republicans are deciding which candidate for St. Lawrence County Sheriff will be on the GOP ballot.

Richard Engle is leading Sean O’Brien in the primary.

Both men work in the sheriff’s office.

Engle is a detective and O’Brien is the undersheriff.

Both candidates will be on the ballot in November’s general election.

O’Brien will run on the Conservative line while Engle plans to run as an independent under the party name of The People’s Choice.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
Police chief: 3 dead in early morning Massena blaze
Caleb Widrick
State police find missing Jefferson County man
Road closed
Crash closes State Route 12
Allyson Stephenson, the self-proclaimed "crazy cemetery lady," cleans headstones at Denmark's...
‘Crazy cemetery lady’ improves gravesites stone by stone
Village of Lowville Police Department
Lowville police chief set to retire

Latest News

Mike Carpinelli and Nichole Turck
Lewis County Sheriff: Carpinelli defeats Turck in Republican primary
Robert Kimball, Ben Shoen, Leonard Spaziani, and Timothy Babcock
Kimball, Shoen, Spaziani & Babcock take top spots for Watertown City Council, Hickey out
Fire station
Watertown’s upgrade of fire stations will cost double what’s budgeted
WWNY Volunteers work to make creek more resilient against invasive species