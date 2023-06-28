Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies at age 35, reports say

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett watches from the sideline at an NFL football game on...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett watches from the sideline at an NFL football game on Sept. 25, 2016.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has died at the age of 35.

According to the NFL, Mallett drowned on Tuesday while in Florida.

Further details about his drowning were not immediately made available.

He played quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks and went on to play seven seasons in the NFL with such teams as the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

“Our @RazorbackFB family lost an incredibly special person today,” Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek shared on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett. #OneRazorback”

A third-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2011 NFL Draft, Mallett was with the Patriots through the 2013 season before he was traded to the Texans. He ended his career with the Ravens in 2017, as reported by the NFL.

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”

ESPN reports that Mallett was currently working as the head football coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas, He was hired in 2022 after beginning his coaching career as an assistant at Mountain Home High School.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
Police chief: 3 dead in early morning Massena blaze
Caleb Widrick
State police find missing Jefferson County man
Road closed
Crash closes State Route 12
Allyson Stephenson, the self-proclaimed "crazy cemetery lady," cleans headstones at Denmark's...
‘Crazy cemetery lady’ improves gravesites stone by stone
Village of Lowville Police Department
Lowville police chief set to retire

Latest News

GOP presidential frontrunners speak in New Hampshire
Fire station
Watertown’s upgrade of fire stations will cost double what’s budgeted
WWNY Volunteers work to make creek more resilient against invasive species
WWNY Watertown road, bridge construction causes headaches for drivers
WWNY Watertown's upgrade of fire stations will cost double what's budgeted