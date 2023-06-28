Graf & Gaffney sports achievement awards to be handed out

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A special night of honoring high school sports achievements will take place in Watertown Wednesday night.

The annual Graf and Gaffney awards will be presented.

The annual awards dinner will be at the Italian American Civic Association.

Club president Jim Scordo says it’s an honor to be a part of the ceremony once again this year.

Five deserving student athletes are being honored at the dinner.

Receiving the Graf Award are Adelaide Weir, Kylie Cushman, and Patrick Duah from Watertown.

Receiving the Gaffney Award are Emily Bombard and Bobby O’Conner from Immaculate Heart.

Two special awards will also be given out to a couple of former student athletes from 1965. There was not an award given that year and the Italian American Civic Association wanted to rectify that.

Tickets for the event are still available. Call 315-782-1080 to reserve your spot. Tickets are $12 for club members and $16 for non-members.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.