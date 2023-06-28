Joyce I. Locke Ordway, 83, formerly of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Joyce I. Locke Ordway, 83, formerly of County Rte 27, Canton died Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at United Helpers Maplewood Campus.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 30 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.

A graveside service will be held in Beech Plains Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or to American Diabetes Foundation.

