Kimball, Shoen, Spaziani & Babcock take top spots for Watertown City Council, Hickey out

Robert Kimball, Ben Shoen, Leonard Spaziani, and Timothy Babcock
Robert Kimball, Ben Shoen, Leonard Spaziani, and Timothy Babcock(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With all precincts reporting, Robert Kimball, Ben Shoen, Leonard Spaziani, and Timothy Babcock are the apparent leads in the Primary Election for Watertown City Council.

The top four vote-getters will be on the ballot in November.

Current council member Patrick Hickey, whose seat is up for grabs, apparently will not be on the November ballot.

There are 50 votes separating Babcock and Hickey.

Even with 199 absentee votes to be counted, it appears the margin is too great for Hickey to overcome.

During our 10 p.m. newscast, Hickey joined 7 News reporter Lexi Bruening for a live interview.

When asked if the controversial $3.4 million purchase of the Watertown Golf Club played a role in the outcome of the race, Hickey said it did.

He said the city paid $1 million more for the golf course than it was worth after seeing an appraisal. Hickey was among the majority on city council to approve the purchase before getting an appraisal.

A dozen candidates were running for three seats on city council.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
Police chief: 3 dead in early morning Massena blaze
Caleb Widrick
State police find missing Jefferson County man
Road closed
Crash closes State Route 12
Allyson Stephenson, the self-proclaimed "crazy cemetery lady," cleans headstones at Denmark's...
‘Crazy cemetery lady’ improves gravesites stone by stone
Village of Lowville Police Department
Lowville police chief set to retire

Latest News

Rick Engle and Sean O'Brien
Engle takes lead in GOP primary for St. Lawrence County sheriff
Mike Carpinelli and Nichole Turck
Lewis County Sheriff: Carpinelli defeats Turck in Republican primary
Fire station
Watertown’s upgrade of fire stations will cost double what’s budgeted
WWNY Volunteers work to make creek more resilient against invasive species