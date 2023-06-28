Kimball, Shoen, Spaziani & Babcock take top spots for Watertown City Council, Hickey out

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With all precincts reporting, Robert Kimball, Ben Shoen, Leonard Spaziani, and Timothy Babcock are the apparent leads in the Primary Election for Watertown City Council.

The top four vote-getters will be on the ballot in November.

Current council member Patrick Hickey, whose seat is up for grabs, apparently will not be on the November ballot.

There are 50 votes separating Babcock and Hickey.

Even with 199 absentee votes to be counted, it appears the margin is too great for Hickey to overcome.

During our 10 p.m. newscast, Hickey joined 7 News reporter Lexi Bruening for a live interview.

When asked if the controversial $3.4 million purchase of the Watertown Golf Club played a role in the outcome of the race, Hickey said it did.

He said the city paid $1 million more for the golf course than it was worth after seeing an appraisal. Hickey was among the majority on city council to approve the purchase before getting an appraisal.

A dozen candidates were running for three seats on city council.

