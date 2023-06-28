Lewis County man accused of sexual abuse

Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - A 21-year-old Castorland man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office charged Andrew Bracewell with a felony count of first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

The alleged incident happened on May 6 in the town of Denmark.

He was arrested last Thursday, arraigned, and sent to the county jail on $1,500 bail.

An order of protection was issued for the alleged victim.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Widrick
State police find missing Jefferson County man
Road closed
Crash closes State Route 12
Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
Police chief: 3 dead in early morning Massena blaze
Rick Engle and Sean O'Brien
Engle wins GOP primary for St. Lawrence County sheriff
Robert Kimball, Ben Shoen, Leonard Spaziani, and Timothy Babcock
Kimball, Shoen, Spaziani & Babcock take top spots for Watertown City Council, Hickey out

Latest News

WWNY Potsdam business owner has message for others with autism
WWNY Old building razed to make way for new Taco Bell
WWNY Community theater groups in search of new venue
WWNY Canada’s wildfires cause local air quality to worsen