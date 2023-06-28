Lewis County man accused of sexual abuse
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - A 21-year-old Castorland man is accused of sexually abusing a child.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office charged Andrew Bracewell with a felony count of first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
The alleged incident happened on May 6 in the town of Denmark.
He was arrested last Thursday, arraigned, and sent to the county jail on $1,500 bail.
An order of protection was issued for the alleged victim.
