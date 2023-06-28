Lewis County Sheriff: Carpinelli defeats Turck in Republican primary

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Incumbent Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli defeated challenger Nichole Turck in the primary for the Republican line.

A win for Carpinelli sends the race to the November general election.

Turck is also running on the Conservative and Independent lines in November.

If re-elected, this would be Carpinelli’s fourth term as sheriff.

