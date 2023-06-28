Lowville’s police chief and detective arrested

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Two members of the Lowville Police Department, including the chief, have been arrested following an investigation.

State police charged 59-year-old Chief Randy Roggie with a misdemeanor count of official misconduct.

They also charged Sergeant Philip Turck, age 47, with a felony count of falsifying business records, one misdemeanor count of official misconduct, and three misdemeanor counts of petit larceny.

Troopers said Roggie and Turck were processed and issued tickets to appear in Lowville Town Court on July 6.

A special prosecutor at the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office is handling the case.

Earlier this month, a letter from the Onondaga County DA’s office said there was sufficient evidence to arrest Roggie and Turck. It alleged Turck submitted falsified timesheets, and that the chief allegedly knowingly authorized it.

We reported earlier this week that Roggie will retire on Thursday.

According to Lowville Mayor Joseph Beagle, Roggie was last at the police department on Monday to help former Lewis County Sheriff Mike Tabolt transition into the job of acting Lowville police chief.

Beagle said Turck has been on paid sick leave for approximately 10 days. He declined to say if the sick leave is related to the criminal investigation.

We asked what happens if Turck comes off sick leave, and Beagle said, “I’ll probably have to suspend him.”

He added that all people accused of a crime are innocent until proven guilty.

