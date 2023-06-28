Mark Allen Roberts, 53, of Watertown

Mark Allen Roberts, 53, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mark Allen Roberts, 53, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center. Mark worked every day to become a happier, healthier version of himself, but his body had other plans. He passed away after a courageous battle with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis that caused his lungs to decline. He died in the evening surrounded by the people who love him, listening to some of his favorite music.

Calling hours will be held from 2-5 pm on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 5 pm. A celebration-of-life gathering will follow the service at his sister, Teresa’s home.

Born on March 6, 1970 in Watertown, Mark was the son of Terry L. and Marion E. (Powell) Roberts. He attended Watertown Schools and was a laborer for various companies in the north country.

A die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan and fisherman, Mark’s family will remember him as a comedic genius with a sharp sense of humor. He was always looking to make people laugh at any cost. He also had a special connection with animals and was known as an “animal whisperer.”

Mark met his companion, Kristine, five years ago. The couple formed a fast friendship, and he won her over with his quick wit and sense of humor. His insatiable knowledge of every topic led to many lengthy, interesting conversations. Mark played hard and loved hard. Despite his gruff exterior, he was soft, caring, and giving. His greatest loves were his children and his family who will miss him so very deeply.

Mark’s survivors include two sons, Zach Foote and Kalob Roberts; two stepchildren, David Hanson and Elizabeth “ZZ” Dyer; his father, Terry Lee Roberts; siblings, Terry Lee Jr., Tammy Jo, and Teresa Lynn; grandchildren, Jayce Malcolm, Carter James, Gianna Kendall, and Brycelynn Elizabeth; nieces and nephews; his companion, Kristine A.; and his beloved cat, Bob.

He was predeceased by his mom, Marion Roberts, a brother, Timothy C. Roberts, and a grandson, Kayden Lee Foote.

Mark’s family would like to thank the paramedics and staff of the Samaritan Medical Center ER and ICU, especially Dr. Rory Sears and all of the nurses for their compassionate care. In memory of Mark, his family also asks that you reach out to mend a strained relationship, help others when you can, and please consider becoming an organ donor.

Donations in Mark’s memory may be made to the SPCA of Jefferson County.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

