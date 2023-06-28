Morning

Morning Checkup: Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scholarships are available for RNs looking to further their education.

Marie Hess is a member of the Susan Peters Scholarship committee. She talked about the sixth annual Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

Two $2,000 scholarships are available for registered nurses who want to pursue a nurse practitioner degree. Applications will be accepted through July 15.

It’s open to RNs in Jefferson and Lewis counties who have more than two years of experience and at least one semester in a nurse practitioner program.

You can learn more about the scholarship and apply at samaritanhealth.com/scholarships. You can also call 315-785-5785.

