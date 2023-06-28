Old building razed to make way for new Taco Bell

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Greyhound bus station on State Street in Watertown has been torn down to make way for a new Taco Bell.

Crews were on the corner of Winthrop and State streets Wednesday morning to demolish the building and clear the adjacent properties where the restaurant will stand.

This will be the second Watertown location for the fast food chain. There is currently a Taco Bell on Arsenal Street.

According to the city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement, the central New York construction company that razed the old bus station will also build the new Taco Bell.

Construction is expected to begin soon.

