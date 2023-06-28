Patricia E. Keischgens, 76, of Watertown

Jun. 28, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia E. Keischgens, 76, of Watertown passed away Tuesday morning, June 27, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center.

Patty was born December 6, 1946 in Syracuse, daughter of Peter C. and Edith B. Keischgens. The family moved to Watertown in the early 1950′s. Her parents were the founders of Jefferson County Association for Retarded Children, which is now Jefferson Rehabilitation Center. Patricia was an assembly worker for Production Unlimited, Inc. for JRC. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, music, and any dog.

She is survived by her sister Ellen K. Beckwith, Boston, NY; brother-in-law Eugene Pask, Colorado Springs, CO; three nieces, three great nephews, and one great niece. Along with her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her sister Kay K. Pask.

All services will be at her family’s convenience and she will be buried in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Tonawanda, NY. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Patty’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in her name may be made to Jefferson Rehabilitation Center, P. O. Box 41, Watertown, NY 13601.

