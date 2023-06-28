Possible upset in Jefferson County Legislature District 10 race

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a close primary race going on in Jefferson County’s 10th legislative district.

With all precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Jeremiah Maxon is trailing challenger Christopher Boulio by 9 votes.

The results of this race decide who will be the District 10 legislator.

The Jefferson County Board of Elections says it issued 37 absentee ballots and 12 have been returned. They must be postmarked by June 27 to be counted.

The absentees could decide the outcome of this race.

See the full results here.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.