Possible upset in Jefferson County Legislature District 10 race

Primary Elections
Primary Elections(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a close primary race going on in Jefferson County’s 10th legislative district.

With all precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Jeremiah Maxon is trailing challenger Christopher Boulio by 9 votes.

The results of this race decide who will be the District 10 legislator.

The Jefferson County Board of Elections says it issued 37 absentee ballots and 12 have been returned. They must be postmarked by June 27 to be counted.

The absentees could decide the outcome of this race.

See the full results here.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Widrick
State police find missing Jefferson County man
Road closed
Crash closes State Route 12
Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
Police chief: 3 dead in early morning Massena blaze
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of 26-year-old Patrick D. Proefriedt, who...
Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow, authorities say

Latest News

Primary Elections
See primary results for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties
Lewis County
Some incumbent Lewis County lawmakers lose Republican primary to challengers
WWNY Kimball, Shoen, Spaziani & Babcock take top spots for Watertown City Council, Hickey out
WWNY Lewis County Sheriff: Carpinelli defeats Turck in Republican primary