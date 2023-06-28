Ralph Edward Forney, formerly Of Carthage

Ralph Edward Forney (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - 1955 - 2023

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am with the Reverand Canon, Samuel P. Lundy, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Hillside Cemetery in Natural Bridge, NY.

Ralph Forney (67yrs) met with Death on Thursday, April 13th, 2023. They jumped into an operational 1977 Corvette and are traveling the highway to heaven. Ralph loved to travel in the Army and in his civilian life. He had a goal to journey across the country in his Corvette. However, his journey on earth ended unexpectedly and his next journey began. As Ralph and Death entered the car, Ralph was able to shed the pain and misery of the last couple of years.

Ralph’s strength, faith, and belief in the Lord should make this an easy journey, and if he is true to himself, there will be a couple of pranks and jokes along the way.

Ralph left behind several loving family and friends; his sisters, Ellen, Francis, and Katherine, and their families; Pam & Cary Forney, Florida; his wife, Julie; children, Jennifer (Paul) Long, Michael (Tricia) Forney, and Jacob Forney and many aunts, uncles nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Please keep his family in your prayers as they cope with this loss.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

