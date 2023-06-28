Some incumbent Lewis County lawmakers lose Republican primary to challengers

Lewis County
Lewis County(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Half of the Lewis County Board of Legislators faced a Republican primary and most of the incumbents lost. However, some races will move on to November.

In District 2, incumbent Lisa Virkler has been defeated by Thomas Kalamas by a wide margin. Both will still be on the ballot on the Independent line come November.

District 3, which includes the villages of Copenhagen and Castorland, saw incumbent Jessica Moser getting 63 percent of the vote. Patrick Mahar doesn’t hold any other lines so this is a win for Moser.

Another incumbent, this one in District 4, was defeated. Barry Lyndaker got 216 votes compared to incumbent Ian Gilbert’s 100 votes. Both will be on the ballot in November as Gilbert is on the Conservative Party line.

In District 5, Vincent Nortz defeated the incumbent, Richard Chartrand, with 190 votes to 143 votes. Chartrand will now be listed on the Conservative line come November.

And in District 6, the incumbent got the victory there. Andrea Moroughan captured 55 percent of the vote over Steven Stogsdil.

See the full results here.

