Watertown’s upgrade of fire stations will cost double what’s budgeted

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will cost Watertown more than double what it budgeted to upgrade 3 fire stations.

The city budgeted $105,000 to do the work including improving the entranceways at the Mill and State Street fire stations, and then other work on the second floor of Station 1 on South Massey Street.

However, the lowest bid from contractors came in at more than $234,000.

Fire Chief Matt Timerman says although the price is high, the work is imperative.

“By putting off maintenance, in the long run, that can cost you more money. So we would like to get on a more regular maintenance schedule, get things replaced and keep our facilities maintained in the proper fashion now,” he said.

City Manager Ken Mix says the bids will be brought in front of council for review at its July 17 meeting.

