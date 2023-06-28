What other Watertown City Council members think about primary results

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Primary Day is over and voters went for change on Watertown City Council by not supporting Council Member Pat Hickey in moving on to the November election. So, what do other council members think the message is from voters?

To Mayor Jeff Smith, the primary sends a clear message: voters are not pleased with council’s decision to buy a golf course or improve a pool.

“The two top vote-getters, their platform is completely opposite of that, and they spoke out on city council meetings on that reckless spending, so I think the voters sent a pretty clear message,” he said.

The top four candidates moving on to the general election in November are Robert Kimball, Ben Shoen, Leonard Spaziani and Timothy Babcock.

Current Council Member Patrick Hickey just missed the cut by 50 votes. Hickey favored buying the golf course and updating the Flynn pool.

So did Council Member Cliff Olney, who says he wants to hear more from the 4 candidates - more than only fiscal responsibility and infrastructure.

As for the mayoral candidates, Lisa Ruggiero doesn’t think the pool upgrades and golf course purchase influenced the election entirely.

“You got to look at one candidate in particular, that definitely supports the Flynn pool and that’s Mr. Spaziani, and he came in third. Again if somebody thought we don’t want any pool people, that he might not have gotten the votes that he did, it just makes a difference,” she said.

Meanwhile, mayoral candidate Sarah Compo Pierce says the results show how people feel about recent city council decisions.

“I would say that a lot of people, again, disagree with the major decisions that they made about the golf course and the pool, and their priorities when it comes to spending taxpayer money and listening to the taxpayer, and actually voting to not let the public speak, not let the public be heard, so this was a chance for the public to be heard,” she said.

The 4 council candidates and 2 mayoral candidates will now campaign for the November 7 election.

