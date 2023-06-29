2 found guilty in Fort Drum soldier’s murder

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON, New Jersey (WWNY) - A jury in New Jersey found two men accused of killing a Fort Drum soldier guilty Wednesday.

The New Jersey Herald reports that Jamaal Mellish, another Fort Drum soldier, and an accomplice, Hannan Aiken, were found guilty on 11 counts related to the death of Hayden Harris.

The counts include murder, kidnapping, carjacking, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Harris was found dead in December 2020 in a wooded area in the Byram Township in New Jersey.

Prosecutors said it all started with a vehicle swap which Harris wanted to undo which led to his kidnapping and killing.

The New Jersey Herald reports cell phone data used in the trial put Mellish and Aiken on the road where Harris was found following a late-night drive from near Fort Drum.

Evidence also included photos of Harris and guns that were deleted from Mellish’s phone the day after Harris’s killing.

Sentencing is set for August 4.

SPC Hayden Harris
SPC Hayden Harris(wwny)

