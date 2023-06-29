At 59, Hannawa Falls woman begins 6th career as a nurse

Mary Sue Foster
Mary Sue Foster(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Jun. 29, 2023
HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Do you ever think you’re too old to try a new job or career? Well, Hannawa Falls resident Mary Sue Foster doesn’t think so.

“I just have gone through my life looking at different people - people that I admire and I see things that look challenging and this is probably going to be my last year unless I go on for my RN. You never know,” she said.

At 59 years old, Foster is graduating Thursday afternoon from the Isabella Graham-Hart School of Nursing program based at Canton-Potsdam Hospital with a nursing degree.

It’s Foster’s sixth career in more than 30 years.

“I started as a science teacher at Norwood-Norfolk, and then I was a C-STEP advisor at St. Lawrence University, and then when my father passed away in 1993, I took over the medical supply business. Harris is my maiden name, so Harris Medical. I’ve been doing that for 30 years,” said Foster.

Running that business, along with being an adjunct professor at SUNY Potsdam and working for the American Association of Board Certification.

“I’ve made some great friends and I really don’t think age makes a difference. If it’s what your heart wants to do if you’ve got the physical ability to do it, I say go for it,” said Foster.

Foster says she plans to combine both her teaching degree and her nursing degree to continue to help her breast cancer patients.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

