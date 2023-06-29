Air quality ‘unhealthy’ in north country, says AirNow.gov

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thursday’s air quality in Jefferson and Lewis counties is “unhealthy,” according to AirNow.gov.

It’s because of smoke from the wildfires burning in parts of Canada.

AirNow.gov advises people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens to take any of these steps to reduce exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Everyone else is urged to:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

St. Lawrence County’s air pollution is described as “moderate” and people who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution are advised to consider reducing their activity level or shorten the amount of time they are active outdoors.

The state has issued air quality health advisories for Thursday and Friday.

