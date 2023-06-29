Bella May Vann, 76, of Adams

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Bella May Vann, Adams, passed away Monday, June 26th at Hospice of Jefferson County Residence, Gotham St., Watertown. She was 76 years old.

Born on May 29, 1947, the daughter to the late Alfred and Leona Ellison Oviett. She attended schools locally.

Surviving is her husband, Donald Vann, Sr., Adams; 3 sons, Leon Steele, Adams; Roswell (Tina) Steele, Adams; Timothy Steele, Adams; her stepchildren, Donald (Rene) Vann, Lorraine; Richard Vann, Adams; Nancy (Steven) Fowler, Lorraine; Gail (Garry) Jones, Henderson; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by several siblings.

Bella enjoyed thrift shopping, yard sales, drawing, planting flowers and vegetables but most of all spending time with her family.

Services for Bella will be held at the convenience of her family.

Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

