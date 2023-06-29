Beverly C. Franklin, 93, of Adams

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Beverly C. Franklin, 93, former longtime resident of Adams, died Tuesday morning June 28, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, where she had resided since 2015.

A memorial service will be 11:00 am Thursday July 6 at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Adams, with Father Jon Lavelle, pastor, officiating. Burial will be private at a later time in the Rural Cemetery, Adams. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Born July 19, 1929 in Lorraine, daughter of Mervin and Alice (Baker) Caulkins, she graduated from Adams High School in 1947. Following graduation, she worked at Williams Ford Motor Co, Adams, from 1947-1950. From 1959-1969 she worked at the Diocese of Central New York teaching Christian Education in the Belleville, Mannsville, Adams and Adams Center Schools, and then in 1969-1991 she worked as a secretary at the South Jefferson School.

A marriage to George Franklin ended in divorce.

Bev is survived by her daughter and son in law Sally and George LaPlante, Adams; grandson Brian and Rachel Atkins, Canton; two great grandchildren Jacob and Natalie Atkins, Canton; and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by a son Thomas (d.1970), son in law Andrew Atkins (d. 1986), and three sisters Amy Cambron, Dorothy Aloan and Janice Switzer.

She was a member of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Adams, the Sunday School superintendent for 9 years and a member of the Episcopal Church Women where she was a former secretary and treasurer, Vestry Member and Altar Guild Member. She was a long time member of the Emmanuel’s Church Women’s group known as the “Twits.”

Bev volunteered as a Brownie and Cub Scout Leader, Charter Member, Director and Secretary at Country View Apartments in Adams, member and director of South Jeff Chamber of Commerce, Village Planning Board, Adams Free Library and the Adams Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed crafts, painting, reading, card playing and her computer.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 40 East Church Street, Adams, NY 13605, Adams Free Library, 2 N Main Street, Adams, NY 13605, or the South Jefferson Backpack Program, PO Box 49, Adams Center, NY 13606.

Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

