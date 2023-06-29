Fitness with Jamie: Kettlebell challenge

Fitness with Jamie: Kettlebell challenge
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Are you in a slump with your exercise routine? Fitness expert Jamie Kalk says to look around for challenges and check to see what your friends are doing.

Jamie’s friend, Amanda, was going through a slump when she discovered a kettlebell challenge: 300 kettlebell swings each day for 30 days.

Jamie says it’s okay to break those 300 swings into separate daily sessions if 300 feels like too much at once.

She shows us a few ways to swing kettlebells in the video.

You can email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com.

