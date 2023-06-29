Harry S. Phelps, 81, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Harry S. Phelps, 81, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at his home.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 18th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur and a private burial in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. A celebration of life will follow at 1:30 pm at the Gouverneur American Legion.

Harry was born on June 20, 1942 in Gouverneur, the son of Harry S. And Carol (Storie) Phelps.

At age 11, he went to work on a farm. At age 20, he went to work at Groveton Paper in Natural Dam. Harry later worked at Gouverneur Talc, and in 1969, he joined the Carpenters & Millwrights Union #278, retiring in 2004.

Harry liked to deer hunt and ice fish, was a 30 year member of Moldy Pond Hunting Club in Harrisville and was an honorary member of Clare Fish & Game Club in Degrasse. He also liked building projects such as houses, garages, and camps with friends and family.

He is survived by a daughter Annette and Jeff Smith of Baldwinsville, a son Paul and Julie Phelps of Richmond, VA, a daughter-in-law Lynn Phelps of Clear Lake, 7 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Harry is also survived by his 2 sisters Nancy White of Atlanta, GA, Betty and Mike Stark of Berlin, NJ, several nieces and nephews. A marriage to Diane Marcellus ended in divorce. He is predeceased by his parents, a son Robert Phelps, a grand son Jeremy Smith, and a brother-in-law David White.

Memorial donations in honor of Harry are encouraged to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, PO Box 510, Potsdam, NY 13676.

