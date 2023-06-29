Join Minna Anthony Common Nature Center for a Night for Nature

Note: The admission price listed in the video is incorrect. The correct price is $75 per couple before July 9 and $85 after that.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a Night for Nature at the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center.

Jeffrey and Carolyn Weldon said the event is a gala but doesn’t require formal dress.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is at the nature center from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

Beer and wine will be served, and the Clipper Inn in Clayton will supply the hors d’oeuvres. There will also be live music and a silent auction.

It costs $75 per couple before July 9 and $85 after that.

For tickets, call 315-482-2479.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.