Joyce I. Locke Ordway, 83, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Joyce I. Locke Ordway, 83, formerly of County Rte 27, Canton died Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at United Helpers Maplewood Campus.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 30 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.

A graveside service will be held in Beech Plains Cemetery at a later date for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or to American Diabetes Foundation.

Joyce was born May 15, 1940 in Canton, NY a daughter to Harold E. and Elnora (Caswell) Rood. She attended Canton Central School and later earned her G.E.D.

She worked at Canton IGA then J.J. Newberry’s as well as on the family farm and later as a cleaner at Best Western University Inn.

She was married to Millard E. Locke on October 14, 1956. Millard passed December 11, 1976. In 1982 she married Roger Ordway. He passed December 12, 2016.

Surviving are her three sons Thomas (Darcy) Locke of Canton, Ricky (Laurie) Locke of LeRoy NY and Robert (Penny) Locke of Canton; step-children Karen (Rick) Mondoux and Danny and David Ordway; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by two daughters Barbara Locke Giuliani and Kathy Lee Locke as well as two sisters Judy Whitman and Jeanette Rose Carter of Canton.

Joyce enjoyed simple but meaningful things like sitting on her front porch with her dog Daisy-Mae and precious time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

