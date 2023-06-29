Learning the game: Summer sports camps teach fundamentals

(WWNY) - It’s the season for summer sports camps around the area.

The South Jefferson softball camp has been a long-standing tradition on the Minkler Road in Adams Center each summer.

The exact number of years though is up for debate...

The camp features close to 50 kids taking part, covering a variety of age groups.

The players taking part in the camp get a full experience in the skills of playing softball.

The South Jefferson softball camp will run until Thursday.

The 2023 Carthage baseball camp featured more than 70 kids spread out over two age groups for three days.

The camp concentrated on the fundamentals but also just let the kids have fun with the sport.

Coach Joe Sech feels that’s as important, if not more so.

From the sounds of it, it seems he has accomplished his goals.

The future all-stars that participate in the three-day camp certainly enjoy the experience.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.