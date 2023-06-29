Learning the game: Summer sports camps teach fundamentals

Learning the game: Summer sports camps teach fundamentals
By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - It’s the season for summer sports camps around the area.

The South Jefferson softball camp has been a long-standing tradition on the Minkler Road in Adams Center each summer.

The exact number of years though is up for debate...

The camp features close to 50 kids taking part, covering a variety of age groups.

The players taking part in the camp get a full experience in the skills of playing softball.

The South Jefferson softball camp will run until Thursday.

The 2023 Carthage baseball camp featured more than 70 kids spread out over two age groups for three days.

The camp concentrated on the fundamentals but also just let the kids have fun with the sport.

Coach Joe Sech feels that’s as important, if not more so.

From the sounds of it, it seems he has accomplished his goals.

The future all-stars that participate in the three-day camp certainly enjoy the experience.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are confirmed dead following an early morning fire on Massena's Main Street on...
Massena police identify 3 victims in Monday’s fatal fire
Lowville’s police chief and sergeant arrested
Believe it or not, St. Lawrence County is known as the mineral capital of the Northeast.
Ag report: The north country’s hidden gems
The old Greyhound bus station on State Street in Watertown has been torn down to make way for a...
Old building razed to make way for new Taco Bell
Caleb Widrick
State police find missing Jefferson County man

Latest News

Learning the game: Summer sports camps teach fundamentals
Watertown's Italian American Civic Association is hosting the annual Graf and Gaffney awards...
Graf & Gaffney sports achievement awards to be handed out
Graf & Gaffney Awards
The Watertown Rapids faced off against the Utica Blue Sox Monday night.
Rapids fall to Blue Sox; JCC golfer earns All-America status