MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lisa A. Brown, 67, of Baldwinsville, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, June 26, 2023.

She was born August 9, 1955, in Syracuse, NY, the daughter of Richard C. and Marilyn Paver Brown, and moved to Texas with her family in 1960.

Surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Anita and Norman Jones, Jr, Mannsville, NY; a nephew Norman R. Jones, IV of Mannsville, a niece Katelyn E. Anthony and her fiance, Jeffery LaForty of Brownville, NY; and Lisa’s precious great-nephews, Clayton and Jackson La Forty.

There will be a private graveside service for the family, with burial in Ellisburg Rural Cemetery, Ellisburg, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Mannsville-Manor Fire Dept, 310 S. Main St Mannsville, NY on July 22, 2023, from 1-4 PM. Lisa’s friends and co-workers are invited to please join us and share their memories with her family.

Online condolence may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

